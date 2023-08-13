On Sunday, Tommy Pham (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

  • Pham is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Pham is batting .263 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Pham has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.7% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 27.7% of his games this year (23 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 4
.306 AVG .071
.385 OBP .188
.537 SLG .071
13 XBH 0
6 HR 0
17 RBI 1
24/14 K/BB 6/2
3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.