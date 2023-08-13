Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tommy Pham (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pham is batting .263 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Pham has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27.7% of his games this year (23 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|4
|.306
|AVG
|.071
|.385
|OBP
|.188
|.537
|SLG
|.071
|13
|XBH
|0
|6
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|24/14
|K/BB
|6/2
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
