On Sunday, Tommy Pham (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Pham is batting .263 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Pham has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27.7% of his games this year (23 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 4 .306 AVG .071 .385 OBP .188 .537 SLG .071 13 XBH 0 6 HR 0 17 RBI 1 24/14 K/BB 6/2 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings