Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .256.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 68 of 104 games this season (65.4%), including multiple hits 25 times (24.0%).
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (13.5%).
- In 35 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.247
|AVG
|.265
|.305
|OBP
|.307
|.479
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|42/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
