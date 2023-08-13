Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 79 of 109 games this season (72.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (28.4%).
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 55 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.293
|AVG
|.271
|.368
|OBP
|.348
|.473
|SLG
|.514
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|38
|34/23
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.