After batting .167 with five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and 12 walks while hitting .211.

Herrera has picked up a hit in 35.5% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 31 games this year.

In six games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .150 AVG .278 .227 OBP .400 .150 SLG .389 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 12/4 K/BB 11/8 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings