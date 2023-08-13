The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .248 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 43 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 81 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .257 AVG .236 .305 OBP .356 .389 SLG .264 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 32/9 K/BB 24/17 16 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings