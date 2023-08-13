Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.0%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this season (25 of 96), with two or more RBI eight times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.222
|AVG
|.311
|.331
|OBP
|.407
|.346
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|34/24
|K/BB
|23/22
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.