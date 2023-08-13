On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
  • He ranks 54th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Perdomo has gotten a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (25.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this season (25 of 96), with two or more RBI eight times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 42.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 45
.222 AVG .311
.331 OBP .407
.346 SLG .439
13 XBH 12
2 HR 3
15 RBI 22
34/24 K/BB 23/22
7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
