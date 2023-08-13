Player props are available for Juan Soto and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 110 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He's slashed .274/.354/.512 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 119 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.358/.494 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 111 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .271/.411/.513 so far this year.

Soto has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a triple and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 at Mariners Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

