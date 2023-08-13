Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (58-59) versus the San Diego Padres (56-61) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 13.

The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 7.16 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won 16 of 40 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (544 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule