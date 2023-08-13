Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 23 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 43 walks while batting .274.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 110 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 40 games this season (36.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 110 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.286
|.336
|OBP
|.373
|.481
|SLG
|.547
|23
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|47/20
|K/BB
|46/23
|12
|SB
|23
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
