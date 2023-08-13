On Sunday, Christian Walker (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ARID

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona with 113 hits, batting .268 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (71 of 113), with at least two hits 32 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 45 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 44.2% of his games this year (50 of 113), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .282 AVG .255 .362 OBP .322 .573 SLG .463 32 XBH 25 14 HR 10 38 RBI 35 47/25 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings