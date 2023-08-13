Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Christian Walker (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona with 113 hits, batting .268 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (71 of 113), with at least two hits 32 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 45 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 44.2% of his games this year (50 of 113), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.282
|AVG
|.255
|.362
|OBP
|.322
|.573
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|47/25
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
