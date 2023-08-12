The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Pham has gotten a hit in 42 of 82 games this season (51.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (20.7%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (26.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

