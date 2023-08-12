The AIG Women’s Open is underway, and Perrine Delacour is currently in second place with a score of -3.

Looking to place a bet on Perrine Delacour at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Perrine Delacour Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Delacour has shot better than par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over her last 15 rounds, Delacour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Delacour has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

In her past five events, Delacour finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 31 -2 265 0 11 1 1 $355,128

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Delacour has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been second.

In her past two appearances at this event, she made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Delacour played this event was in 2023, and she finished second.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,881-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Delacour has played in the past year has been 307 yards shorter than the 6,881 yards Walton Heath Golf Club will be at for this event.

Delacour's Last Time Out

Delacour was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open placed her in the 60th percentile.

Delacour was better than 34% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Delacour carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Delacour carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Delacour had more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

At that most recent competition, Delacour's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Delacour finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Delacour fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording five.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Delacour Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Delacour's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.