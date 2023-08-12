On Saturday, Nick Ahmed (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .222 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Ahmed has had a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).

In 55 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Ahmed has an RBI in 10 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (21.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .293 AVG .157 .354 OBP .176 .387 SLG .253 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 13/7 K/BB 27/2 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings