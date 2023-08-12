The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .860, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .499 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this year (79 of 108), with more than one hit 31 times (28.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven home a run in 37 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 55 times this season (50.9%), including 17 games with multiple runs (15.7%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .299 AVG .271 .374 OBP .348 .483 SLG .514 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 21 RBI 38 34/23 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

