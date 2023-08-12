Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the mound, on August 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .252 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

In 43 of 80 games this season (53.8%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .264 AVG .236 .313 OBP .356 .400 SLG .264 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 32/9 K/BB 24/17 16 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings