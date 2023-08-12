On Saturday, Jace Peterson (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .217 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 walks.

Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this season (51 of 100), with at least two hits 11 times (11.0%).

He has homered in 5.0% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Peterson has had at least one RBI in 18.0% of his games this season (18 of 100), with more than one RBI seven times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25.0% of his games this season (25 of 100), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .171 AVG .260 .275 OBP .341 .267 SLG .357 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 43/21 K/BB 39/17 8 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings