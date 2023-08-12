Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 56.1% of his games this season (37 of 66), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has an RBI in 19 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.264
|AVG
|.270
|.282
|OBP
|.336
|.358
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|24/3
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8).
