On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 56.1% of his games this season (37 of 66), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has an RBI in 19 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .264 AVG .270 .282 OBP .336 .358 SLG .391 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 24/3 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

