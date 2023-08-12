Ha-Seong Kim rides a 16-game hitting streak into the San Diego Padres' (56-60) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59), at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Rich Hill (7-11, 5.16 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.37 ERA) vs Hill - SD (7-11, 5.16 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (11-5) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.37 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 24 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gallen has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Padres

The Padres rank 14th in MLB with 536 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 150 home runs (10th in the league).

The Padres have gone 9-for-48 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI in 13 innings this season against the right-hander.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 23 games this season, the 43-year-old has a 5.16 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.

Hill heads into this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Hill has put up 18 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 43-year-old's 5.16 ERA ranks 59th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Rich Hill vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 989 total hits and 13th in MLB play with 541 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 19th in all of MLB with 128 home runs.

Hill has pitched four innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Diamondbacks this season.

