Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.355/.513 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 119 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .284/.361/.499 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Hill Stats

Rich Hill (7-11) will take the mound for the Padres, his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 23 starts this season.

In 23 starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 3.0 4 6 6 4 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 5.0 5 2 2 7 3 at Padres Jul. 25 4.1 7 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 5.2 8 4 4 1 1 vs. Giants Jul. 14 6.0 7 3 3 2 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 110 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .272/.413/.516 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 at Mariners Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

