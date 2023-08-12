Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on August 12, 2023
Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has collected 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.355/.513 slash line on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 119 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .284/.361/.499 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Rich Hill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Hill Stats
- Rich Hill (7-11) will take the mound for the Padres, his 24th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 23 starts this season.
- In 23 starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
- The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.16), 62nd in WHIP (1.484), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Hill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 6
|3.0
|4
|6
|6
|4
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|3
|at Padres
|Jul. 25
|4.1
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 110 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .272/.413/.516 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
