On Saturday, August 12 at 8:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59) host the San Diego Padres (56-60) at Chase Field. Zac Gallen will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Rich Hill will take the hill for the Padres.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +120 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is listed for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.37 ERA) vs Hill - SD (7-11, 5.16 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 18-11 (62.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (37%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Padres have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

