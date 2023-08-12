The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will take on the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. at Chase Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 128 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (541 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank third in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gallen is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gallen will try to extend a 15-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.