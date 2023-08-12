Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59) and San Diego Padres (56-60) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (11-5) against the Padres and Rich Hill (7-11).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

Arizona is 18-11 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 541 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

