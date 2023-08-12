Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 109 hits, batting .274 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Carroll has recorded a hit in 72 of 109 games this year (66.1%), including 29 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 109 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.286
|.338
|OBP
|.373
|.481
|SLG
|.547
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|46/20
|K/BB
|46/23
|12
|SB
|23
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.16 ERA ranks 59th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
