The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rich Hill TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .263.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 16th in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (70 of 112), with at least two hits 31 times (27.7%).

In 21 games this year, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-run games (5.4%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .272 AVG .255 .355 OBP .322 .554 SLG .463 31 XBH 25 13 HR 10 36 RBI 35 46/25 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 5

