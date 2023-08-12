Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Carson Kelly and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .210.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In five games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 29 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.098
|AVG
|.325
|.159
|OBP
|.378
|.098
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Hill (7-11) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.16 ERA ranks 59th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
