Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 41 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|4
|.306
|AVG
|.071
|.385
|OBP
|.188
|.537
|SLG
|.071
|13
|XBH
|0
|6
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|24/14
|K/BB
|6/2
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (8-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.