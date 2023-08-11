The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Pham has picked up a hit in 41 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 4 .306 AVG .071 .385 OBP .188 .537 SLG .071 13 XBH 0 6 HR 0 17 RBI 1 24/14 K/BB 6/2 3 SB 2

