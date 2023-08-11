After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .227 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Ahmed has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 54 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .310 AVG .157 .372 OBP .176 .408 SLG .253 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 11/7 K/BB 27/2 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings