Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte, with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, August 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 78 of 107 games this year (72.9%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (28.0%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (15.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has had an RBI in 36 games this season (33.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (50.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.294
|AVG
|.271
|.369
|OBP
|.348
|.467
|SLG
|.514
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|20
|RBI
|38
|34/22
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Snell (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks first, 1.298 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.
