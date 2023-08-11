Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on August 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .254 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

In 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

In 79 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 12 games this year (15.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .268 AVG .236 .308 OBP .356 .406 SLG .264 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/17 16 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings