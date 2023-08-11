Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on August 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .254 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
- In 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- In 79 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 12 games this year (15.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.308
|OBP
|.356
|.406
|SLG
|.264
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|16
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Snell (8-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9) among pitchers who qualify.
