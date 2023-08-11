On Friday, Emmanuel Rivera (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 56.9% of his games this year (37 of 65), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 65), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has driven home a run in 19 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 25 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .269 AVG .270 .287 OBP .336 .365 SLG .391 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 23/3 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings