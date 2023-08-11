Player props are available for Juan Soto and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a .276/.356/.516 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has recorded 117 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.358/.492 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (8-8) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks first, 1.298 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 73 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.413/.513 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

