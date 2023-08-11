The San Diego Padres (55-60) will rely on Juan Soto when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58) at Chase Field on Friday, August 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Padres (-165). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (8-8, 2.69 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-6, 5.16 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 45 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Padres have gone 22-19 (winning 53.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Padres went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 1-8-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win NL West +10000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.