The San Diego Padres and Gary Sanchez will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 126 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with 536 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (6-6) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

He has seven quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Nelson has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber

