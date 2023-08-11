Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Corbin Carroll (batting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 109 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .276 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (72 of 108), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (40 of 108), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 55 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.266
|AVG
|.286
|.339
|OBP
|.373
|.488
|SLG
|.547
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|44/19
|K/BB
|46/23
|12
|SB
|23
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Padres allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.69 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks first, 1.298 WHIP ranks 47th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.