Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has driven in a run in 43 games this season (38.7%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (44.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.271
|AVG
|.255
|.352
|OBP
|.322
|.553
|SLG
|.463
|30
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|35
|44/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Snell (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.69), 47th in WHIP (1.298), and second in K/9 (11.9).
