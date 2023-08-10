Diana Taurasi will be up against the Connecticut Sun when the Phoenix Mercury (8-20) play the Sun (21-7) at Footprint Center on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Connecticut picked up an 81-69 victory against Seattle. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner's 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Alyssa Thomas' 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. With Taurasi leading the team with 15 points and four assists, Phoenix ended up winning against Washington 91-72 in their last game.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-375 to win)

Sun (-375 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+280 to win)

Mercury (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA on offense (77.6 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (83.5 points allowed).

On the boards, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.9 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (34.0 per game).

With 19.8 assists per game, the Mercury are sixth in the league.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

With 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc, the Mercury are fifth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Phoenix is fourth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4. It is sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.3%.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury put up 80.4 points per game at home, 5.6 more than on the road (74.8). Defensively they give up 78.8 per game, 9.3 fewer points than on the road (88.1).

In 2023 Phoenix is pulling down more rebounds at home (32.0 per game) than away (29.7). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.5) than on the road (35.4).

This season the Mercury are averaging more assists at home (20.6 per game) than away (18.9).

Phoenix commits the same number of turnovers per game at home as away (15.6), and it forces fewer turnovers at home (12.2) than away (12.9).

At home the Mercury sink 7.6 treys per game, 0.5 more than on the road (7.1). They shoot 34.2% from beyond the arc at home, 1.7% higher than on the road (32.5%).

This season Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (8.3). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (36.0%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won five, or 25%, of the 20 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have been at least a +280 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Phoenix's record against the spread is 10-17-0.

Phoenix has won once ATS (1-5) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 26.3% chance to win.

