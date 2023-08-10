Check out the injury report for the Phoenix Mercury (8-20), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Mercury ready for their matchup against the Connecticut Sun (21-7) at Footprint Center on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury enter this game following a 91-72 victory over the Mystics on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is putting up a team-high 18 points per game. And she is contributing 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 58.4% of her shots from the field (second in WNBA).

Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, making 43.2% of her shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest (fourth in WNBA).

The Mercury receive 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Sug Sutton is putting up a team-best 4.6 assists per game. And she is producing 8 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 39.3% of her shots from the field.

Moriah Jefferson is putting up 8.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 40.7% of her shots from the field.

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -7.5 160.5

