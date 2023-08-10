As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the second-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona compiled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On defense, it ranked 21st, surrendering 348.9 yards per game.

Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but just one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 17 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (46.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (41.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (27.5 per game).

Rondale Moore had 41 receptions for 414 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons amassed 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

