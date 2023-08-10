In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, on August 10 at 9:00 PM ET in Wellington, New Zealand, Spain will take on the Netherlands.

Go to FOX US to watch Spain play the Netherlands.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Spain vs. the Netherlands

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Spain Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Zambia July 26 W 5-0 Home Japan July 31 L 4-0 Away Switzerland August 5 W 5-1 Away Netherlands August 10 - Home

Spain's Recent Performance

Spain played Switzerland in its last match and was victorious by a final score of 5-1. The victorious Spain side took 22 shots, outshooting by 20.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati three goals and two assists in four Women's World Cup games.

In Women's World Cup so far, Jennifer Hermoso has three goals (through four matches) and one assist.

In Women's World Cup play, Alba Redondo has scored three goals (in four matches) and has one assist.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Misa Rodriguez #1

Ona Batlle #2

Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3

Irene Paredes #4

Ivana Andres #5

Aitana Bonmati #6

Irene Guerrero #7

Mariona #8

Esther Gonzalez #9

Jennifer Hermoso #10

Alexia Putellas #11

Oihane Hernandez #12

Enith Salon #13

Laia Codina #14

Eva Navarro #15

Maria Perez #16

Alba Redondo #17

Salma Paralluelo #18

Olga Carmona #19

Rocio Galvez #20

Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21

Athenea Del Castillo #22

Cata Coll #23

The Netherlands Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away United States July 26 D 1-1 Away Vietnam August 1 W 7-0 Away South Africa August 5 W 2-0 Home Spain August 10 - Away

Netherlands' Recent Performance

In its most recent outing on August 5, the Netherlands earned a 2-0 victory against South Africa, while registering three more shots than South Africa.

In four Women's World Cup matches for the Netherlands, Jill Roord has four goals (second in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Lieke Martens has one goal and two assists thus far for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup play, Dominique Janssen has two assists (but zero goals).

Netherlands' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster