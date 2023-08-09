Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Pham has had a hit in 40 of 80 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (26.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings