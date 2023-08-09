Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 66 of 101 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 38 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (34.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.245
|AVG
|.265
|.298
|OBP
|.307
|.489
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|38/13
|K/BB
|31/9
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (6-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
