The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .495, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 78 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (34.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (14.2%).

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .299 AVG .271 .372 OBP .348 .474 SLG .514 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 20 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings