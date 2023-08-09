Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .495, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 78 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (34.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (14.2%).
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.299
|AVG
|.271
|.372
|OBP
|.348
|.474
|SLG
|.514
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|20
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
