Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 43 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 of 78 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.236
|.310
|OBP
|.356
|.409
|SLG
|.264
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|16
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
