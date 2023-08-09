After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 43 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 of 78 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .270 AVG .236 .310 OBP .356 .409 SLG .264 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/17 16 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings