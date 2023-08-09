Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 79 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.
- In 52 of 94 games this year (55.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.5%).
- In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.221
|AVG
|.311
|.333
|OBP
|.407
|.342
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|34/24
|K/BB
|23/22
|7
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
