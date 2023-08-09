Emmanuel Rivera -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .269.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (37 of 65), with more than one hit 17 times (26.2%).

In 6.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (29.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.2%).

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .269 AVG .270 .287 OBP .336 .365 SLG .391 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 23/3 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings