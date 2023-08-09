Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .269.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (37 of 65), with more than one hit 17 times (26.2%).
- In 6.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (29.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.2%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.269
|AVG
|.270
|.287
|OBP
|.336
|.365
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|23/3
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (6-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.