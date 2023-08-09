The Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46) hope to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) on Wednesday at Chase Field, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (6-2) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (9-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.26 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.38 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (9-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.

Kelly has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kelly will try to last five or more innings for his 19th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers squad that is hitting .251 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .458 (third in the league) with 181 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Kelly has thrown 9 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will send Miller (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.26 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Miller has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

