The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.359/.522 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 58 RBI (117 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .284/.359/.495 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 155 hits with 41 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .345/.421/.599 so far this season.

Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 67 walks and 77 RBI (120 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .286/.386/.583 on the year.

Betts brings a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

