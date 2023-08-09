Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on August 9, 2023
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 109 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .279/.359/.522 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 58 RBI (117 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .284/.359/.495 on the year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 155 hits with 41 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .345/.421/.599 so far this season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 67 walks and 77 RBI (120 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .286/.386/.583 on the year.
- Betts brings a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
