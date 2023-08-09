Bobby Miller and Merrill Kelly are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks face off on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -130 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (45%) in those games.

Arizona has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 16-22 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 48 of its 114 chances.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-29 29-28 20-25 37-32 41-40 16-17

