Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) at 9:40 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (6-2) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 13 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (536 total), Arizona is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule