Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 109 hits, batting .279 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 10th in slugging.
- In 67.3% of his 107 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.271
|AVG
|.286
|.345
|OBP
|.373
|.497
|SLG
|.547
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/23
|12
|SB
|23
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Miller (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
